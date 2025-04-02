Culture is the most important aspect of how you run a GCC: Tesco’s Sumit Mitra

We call it ‘AI for operations' and what that means is it structures the unstructured data. First it picks up the right words, and then it converts it into actionable outcomes that my team needs to do with the support. So that team of 25 is now a team of two, and those two people are managing almost 300,000 returns that we get every year. The impact of that is not the efficiency that we used to do it with 25 people, and now we do it with two. It's about how quickly and accurately we are able to get back money from the suppliers and improve our working capital. So that's one example.