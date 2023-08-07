Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its CFO1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:32 PM IST
Vaibhav Taneja, who is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer at Tesla will take the CFO position as an additional responsibility
American automobile major Tesla appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its Chief Financial Officer. Vaibhav Taneja, who is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer will take the CFO position as an additional responsibility. He will replace Zachary Kirkhorn who completes his 13-year stint with Tesla.