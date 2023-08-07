comScore
Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its CFO
American automobile major Tesla appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its Chief Financial Officer. Vaibhav Taneja, who is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer will take the CFO position as an additional responsibility. He will replace Zachary Kirkhorn who completes his 13-year stint with Tesla. 

The Elon Musk-led company didn't specified the reason for the change, but Kirkhorn is expected to remain in his position till end of the year to ensure smooth transition. "Being a part of this company is a special experience and I'm extremely proud of the work we've done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn said in a LinkedIn post.

Vaibhav Taneja (45) became a part of Tesla's team following the company's acquisition of SolarCity in 2016. Alongside his primary responsibility as chief accounting officer, he assumed the significant role of "Master of Coin" within the organization, the company said. 

The appointment comes at a time when Tesla is aiming to boost its sales and capture more market share. The auto major even reduced its prices following that aim which squeezed its industry-leading margins, as per a report by news agency Reuters. 

 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs 

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 08:32 PM IST
