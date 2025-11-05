Tesla board faces Elon Musk's mega pay package crucial vote on November 6; this major shareholder stands against it

US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla's board of directors stands at the brink of a crucial vote which will determine the fate of the mega pay package proposed for the billionaire founder and CEO, Elon Musk.

Tesla Inc.'s board of directors are set to hold its shareholders meeting on Thursday, 6 November 2025, where the investors will give their final vote on whether to approve or reject the $1 trillion pay package for Musk.

According to a report from the news agency Reuters, the Tesla shareholders will be presented with a choice to either approve and pay Elon Musk up to $878 billion in the company's stock or take a risk of the billionaire leaving the company.

Mint reported earlier that in September 2025, Tesla's board of directors proposed the $1 trillion compensation plan for Elon Musk, based on a contingency upon Musk's ability to grow the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) to $8.5 trillion, along with achieving various operational targets.

Elon Musk's pay package structure According to the earlier reports, Tesla's board plans to allocate Elon Musk with up to 423.7 million performance-based restricted company stock which marks nearly up to 12% of the total outstanding shares.

The company has also presented Musk with 12 market capitalisation goals, which include a $2 trillion mark, then nine increments of $500 billion each, and finally marking two $1 trillion achievements, amounting to a total of $8.5 trillion in M-Cap over the next few years.

Which shareholder stands against it? Norway's mega wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, said that they have already cast their vote against Musk's mega pay package, which is set to be decided on 6 November 2025.

Norges Bank said that it is concerned about the total ‘size of the award’ along with the dilution, and the lack of mitigation of risk related to the CEO's compensation.

“Norges Bank Investment Management voted against this Tesla Inc. proposal to approve the CEO Performance Award for Elon Musk. While we appreciate the significant value created under Mr Musk’s visionary role, we are concerned about the total size of the award, dilution, and lack of mitigation of key person risk- consistent with our views on executive compensation,” said the shareholder in its filing.

The Norway-based wealth fund also said that it will continue to discuss with Tesla on this development and a range of other topics.

Norges Bank Investment Management is a major shareholder in Tesla as the entity holds nearly a 1.12% stake in the US-based electric vehicle maker.

According to the Reuters report, Nancy Tengler, CEO and chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments, a Tesla investor, said that how he does not care how much money Musk makes as long as he makes a lot of money from the company shares.

“If the stock is going to go up sixfold – and that’s a requirement here – then I’m going to make a lot of money,” said Tengler.

Tesla shares were trading 1.31% higher at $450 during the pre-market trading session at 8:31 a.m. (EDT) on the US stock market today, compared to $444.26 at the previous market close. Shares of the electric vehicle maker will be in the focus of US stock market investors on Wednesday and Thursday, 6 November 2025.