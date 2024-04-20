Tesla CEO Elon Musk postpones India visit for unknown reasons: Report

The highly anticipated visit of Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle giant Tesla, to India has been temporarily put on hold. While the specific reasons behind the postponement remain undisclosed, a CNBC-TV18 suggested that Musk's schedule may have conflicted with an upcoming engagement.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!