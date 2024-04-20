Hello User
Business News/ Companies / People/  Tesla CEO Elon Musk postpones India visit for unknown reasons: Report
Tesla CEO Elon Musk postpones India visit for unknown reasons: Report

Shivangini

The highly anticipated visit of Elon Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle giant Tesla, to India has been temporarily put on hold. While the specific reasons behind the postponement remain undisclosed, a CNBC-TV18 suggested that Musk's schedule may have conflicted with an upcoming engagement.

