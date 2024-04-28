Tesla CEO Elon Musk's unannounced Beijing visit targets FSD approval, international data collaboration
Elon Musk is seeking to meet senior Chinese officials in Beijing to discuss the rollout of Full-Self Driving (FSD) software in China and to obtain approval to transfer data collected in the country abroad to train algorithms for its autonomous driving technologies, one of the people said.
A private jet linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk landed in Beijing on Sunday, a flight tracking app showed, as two people with knowledge of the matter said the billionaire was kicking off a surprise visit to the automaker's second-biggest market.
