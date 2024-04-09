Tesla's former CEO slams Elon Musk's plans to delay low-cost EV models, calls it ‘shameful’
While speaking at the inaugural HSBC Global Investment Summit on Tuesday, Martin Eberhard asked Tesla to rethink the decision as low-cost EVs have a better market than its gigantic trucks
As US-China lock horns on the production and supply of low-cost electric vehicles, former Tesla Chief Executive Officer Martin Eberhard said that its a shame that the Elon Musk-led company is planning to delay its low-cost car program. While speaking at the inaugural HSBC Global Investment Summit on Tuesday, Martin Eberhard asked Tesla to rethink the decision as low-cost EVs have a better market than its gigantic trucks.