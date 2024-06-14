Tesla shareholders vote to uphold Musk’s pay plan
Sean McLain , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Jun 2024, 02:23 PM IST
SummaryThe move signals support for the EV maker’s longtime leader and gives the board ammunition in its fight to preserve the court-rejected compensation plan.
Tesla shareholders voted to reapprove Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar pay package, signaling support for the EV maker’s longtime leader and giving the board ammunition in its fight to preserve the court-rejected compensation plan.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less