Tesla shares hit record high ahead of S&P 500 debut on Monday, 10 facts to know

As Tesla Inc. is all set to join the S&P 500 on Monday, the company's shares rose to a record high on Friday in a frantic day of trading as it was predicted by market experts. Shares swung between gains and losses late in the session before surging in price and volume near the end of trading. Finally, as the markets closed for the day, its shares ended up 6% at a record $695.

The electric-car maker will be by far the largest firm by market value ever to join the S&P, the most widely tracked stock index.

Here are the 10 facts to know as the company officially joins S&P 500 next week:

1) Shares of the electric vehicle maker are up nearly 700% over the last year, a meteoric rise that has punished short-sellers and turned it into the world's most highly-valued automaker. The stock has climbed 70% since inclusion was announced in November.

2) California-based Tesla's stock surge has put its market value at about $660 billion, making it the sixth most valuable publicly listed U.S. company with many investors viewing it as wildly overvalued.

3) Tesla is by far the most traded stock by value on Wall Street, with $18 billion worth of its shares exchanged on average in each session over the past 12 months, easily beating Apple, in second place with average daily trades of $14 billion.

4) The jump in Tesla’s share price pushed the company's chief executive Elon Musk’s net worth up almost $9 billion to $167.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

5) The 49-year-old entrepreneur has added $139.7 billion this year, an amount that exceeds the total net worth of anyone else on the planet other than Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos, for now, tops the wealth index with $187.3 billion.

6) About a fifth of Tesla's shares is closely held by Musk and other insiders.

7) Musk is the most prominent in a range of electric-vehicle entrepreneurs who have seen their fortunes jump this year, spurring a raft of new entrants. At least 15 electric vehicle companies have been taken public or announced listings in 2020.

8) Tesla being a "volatile stock, some strategists expect Tesla's inclusion to ripple through the S&P 500 itself.

9) Other groups, however, feels Tesla’s addition is unlikely to exacerbate gyrations in the broader index. Had the stock been included in the S&P 500 all year, it would have increased implied volatility on the benchmark index by only a small amount.

10) Actively managed funds that benchmark their performance against the S&P 500, many of which until now have avoided investing in one of Wall Street's most controversial stocks, will also be forced to decide whether to own Tesla.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via