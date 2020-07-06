Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >People >Tesla short shorts: Elon Musk sells them for real at $69.42
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla short shorts: Elon Musk sells them for real at $69.42

1 min read . 05:36 AM IST Bloomberg

  • A pair of the limited edition satin shorts would cost 'only $69.420' Musk tweeted
  • Musk has repeatedly joked about 'short shorts' to short sellers who took positions against Tesla

Elon Musk made good on a promise to produce a pair of “short shorts" to mark his triumph against investors who had bet against Tesla Inc., unveiling the item Sunday among the range of branded apparel for sale on the electric-car maker’s online store.

Elon Musk made good on a promise to produce a pair of “short shorts" to mark his triumph against investors who had bet against Tesla Inc., unveiling the item Sunday among the range of branded apparel for sale on the electric-car maker’s online store.

A pair of the limited edition satin shorts would cost “Only $69.420" Musk tweeted -- a likely reference to the $420 per share price that he had offered shareholders in 2018 to take the company private. That offer, made over a series of tweets, sparked off a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit.

A pair of the limited edition satin shorts would cost “Only $69.420" Musk tweeted -- a likely reference to the $420 per share price that he had offered shareholders in 2018 to take the company private. That offer, made over a series of tweets, sparked off a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design," read a blurb describing the shorts, which come in various sizes. “Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell."

Following Musk’s initial tweet, which was “liked" by Twitter users over 41,000 times, Tesla’s online store was temporarily unable to process orders for the item.

Musk has repeatedly joked about “short shorts" to short sellers who took positions against Tesla, such as hedge fund manager David Einhorn.

Tesla shares have surged 189% this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated