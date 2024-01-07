Tesla, SpaceX board members concerned about Elon Musk's 'illegal drug use': Report
Elon Musk's volatile behavior, often attributed to stress and sleeplessness, may also be influenced by his reported drug use, including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms. Tesla board members have discussed his drug use, but no formal concerns have been raised.
