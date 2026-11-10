Elon Musk has backed his former friend, Google co-founder Larry Page, over the latter's prediction that 99.999% of the world's computing capacity would have to move beyond the Earth into the orbit.

Musk, in a post on X, said that this prediction is accurate, while also mentioning how Page has earlier made a number of such predictions which latter proved to be true.

The comment made by the SpaceX and Tesla CEO was in response to a clip from a podcast called Invest Like the Best, which is hosted by Patrick O'Shaughnessy. The guest on the episode was investor Martin Casado. During the course of the conversation, O'Shaughnessy spoke about one of his conversations with Page in which he had asked the latter about how much of the world's computing would have to be moved to the Earth's orbit, to which Page replied "five nines" or 99.999%.

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In the podcast, Casado spoke of how regulatory frameworks on data centre construction would become a major factor in pushing computing infrastructure away from the Earth itself. A number of bills that are being proposed in the United States are opposed to the data centres that are coming up in quick succession, thus creating a challenge for companies which plan to grow their AI infrastructure.

The history of Musk-Page bonhomie The two tech bros were once best of friends, so much so that Page once contemplated leaving behind his entire fortune for Musk.

During a 2014 TED interview with Charlie Rose, when the host reminded Page of this comment, he doubled down on it, saying that this was because he was confident Musk would be able to change the future.

“He wants to go to Mars — to back up humanity,” Page had then said about his friend.

However, their friendship took a sour turn due to their differences over AI. While Musk has always been issuing warnings about making AI too powerful, Page is believed to have referred to him as a 'speciesist' because he was in favour of humans instead of being on the side of letting technology reach its full potential.

Google's business with Musk's companies Despite their personal rift, Google has been backing Musk's businesses, having invested $900 billion into SpaceX in 2015. It currently owns 4.9% of the company.

Moreover, just before the SpaceX IPO was launched, the reusable rocket company announced that it would be leasing out its AI infrastructure to Google for a sum of $920 million per month over a period of 32 months.

As per the scheme, damages/penalty for defaults pertaining to the period prior to 14 June 2024 are being recalculated at these reduced rates:

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