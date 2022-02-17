Elon Musk today recalled the time, almost a decade ago, when Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger had told him that ‘Tesla would fail’. Musk was responding to a tweet that pointed out Munger's views towards cryptocurrency in which he likened it to a “venereal disease."

Elon Musk compared Munger’s latest comments with a 2009 incident when the billionaire investor “told the whole table" at a lunch meeting on “all the ways Tesla would fail."

"I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail," wrote Elon Musk on Twitter.

Musk said that Munger’s comments left him sad. “We would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway. Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons and that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway," Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk, who is a well-known cryptocurrency supporter, did not provide more details of the incident.

Tesla is today counted among the world's top automakers. The company reported a record $5.5 billion profit in 2021.

Munger calls crypto 'venereal disease'

Munger, 98, said he wished that cryptocurrency had been banned from the start. "I'm proud of the fact that I avoided it. It's like some venereal disease," Munger said at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp.

"I just regard it as beneath contempt. Some people think it's modernity, and they welcome a currency that's so useful in extortions and kidnappings tax evasion," he further said.

Munger, spoke while fielding nearly two hours of questions at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp, the Los Angeles newspaper publisher and provider of software to courthouses that he chairs.

