Tesla's two senior executives quit as carmaker undertakes largest-ever global round of job cuts
The shake-up coincides with Musk announcing the decision to cut headcount by potentially more than 14,000 people globally amid the deteriorating outlook for EV sales
Two of Tesla Inc’s top executives have left in the midst of the carmaker’s largest-ever round of job cuts, as slowing electric-vehicle demand leads the company to reduce its global headcount by more than 10%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message