Hero Group’s chip design unit Tessolve mulls IPO in 3-4 years
Summary
- Bengaluru-based Tessolve is looking to raise funds for acquisitions and future growth and is seeing interest from global private equity funds, says CEO
Bengaluru-based end-to-end semiconductor design solutions provider Tessolve is mulling an initial public offering (IPO) in three to four years, said co-founder and chief executive Srini Chinamilli in an exclusive interaction with Mint.
