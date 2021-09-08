NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday cleared an incentive scheme for attracting private investments into the labour-intensive textiles sector with a focus on manmade fibre apparel, manmade fibre fabrics and ten technical textile products. Vijoy Kumar Singh, additional secretary in the ministry of textiles explains the economics behind the scheme.

Under the PLI scheme, government will offer ₹10,683 crore in incentives to attract private investment of ₹19,000 crores. Is this an attractive model?

The ₹19,000 crore private investment may yield over ₹3 trillion turnover. And there is a 12% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on sales which more than recovers the government spending on the scheme besides generating 750,000 jobs. That is a win-win situation. The company has to invest, produce and meet our benchmark and it is our commitment to pay what we have promised.

The PLI scheme for textiles offers two slabs of investments— ₹100 crore and ₹300 crores. What is the idea?

Our textile sector is quite fragmented and has diverse segments such as cotton, handloom, processing industry, weaving, knitting and power loom. We have different expectations from investors. Mostly we hope that this will attract integrated weaving and processing units. That is a capital-intensive sector. Our weakest link is processing, especially of manmade fibre. The ₹300 crore investment category targets integrated plants. We have very strong spinning industry in our country. If one decides to set up a weaving, processing and printing unit to do more value addition and sell processed fabric, that will requires more investments. For such class of investors, the ₹300 crore category is offered. Garment making (on the other hand) or a small technical textile unit is a low capex, labour intensive business. Suppose someone is making football, or fire resistant cloth, those require small investments, not ₹300 crores. We need both these sectors.

The PLI scheme does not cover the cotton segment. Any plans to include this sector within the scheme?

India is a world renowned producer of cotton already. Our cotton value chain is very efficient and even cotton processing is quite good in the country. There are some issues in the cotton sector such as lack of extra long staple cotton or contamination of cotton while plucking by hand, which we are addressing separately. But manmade fibre has been the weak sibling. For the time being, we have decided to focus on that to make it equally vibrant.

How do you plan to market the PLI scheme?

We have had extensive stakeholder consultation with our industry. Unlike other sectors, where there are very limited domestic producers, we already have thousands of producers with high output. We have got in touch with them. They are keenly waiting for the scheme. We do not need very large number of people in the scheme. The scheme aims at achieving economies of scale so that we can make global champions. In such a large base, there are many people keen to grow. The PLI scheme is open to both domestic as well as foreign investors on an equal footing. If we get large number of applications, we will have to select from that. Selection will be based on certain criteria, one of which is the backwardness of the area (of the proposed investment). The other criteria include the size of the investment and the jobs to be created.

Now countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam are major players in global textile industry. What are our prospects?

Our textile industry is poised for robust growth. We see that cotton exports are picking up. This year, in the last four-five months, it is much higher than even the level seen in 2019-20. The growth is now visible. This is going to continue. Many good things are going to happen and it is the right time to be in this sector.

