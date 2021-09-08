‘Textile incentive scheme seeks investments from big, small, local and foreign players’

We have had extensive stakeholder consultation with our industry. Unlike other sectors, where there are very limited domestic producers, we already have thousands of producers with high output. We have got in touch with them. They are keenly waiting for the scheme. We do not need very large number of people in the scheme. The scheme aims at achieving economies of scale so that we can make global champions. In such a large base, there are many people keen to grow. The PLI scheme is open to both domestic as well as foreign investors on an equal footing. If we get large number of applications, we will have to select from that. Selection will be based on certain criteria, one of which is the backwardness of the area (of the proposed investment). The other criteria include the size of the investment and the jobs to be created.