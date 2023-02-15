Thanks to Tesla rise, Musk nears world’s richest title again
Elon Musk now has a fortune of about $184 bn after his latest donation. That’s down from a peak of more than $300 bn in late 2021 before he decided to buy Twitter in a leveraged buyout near the peak of the tech market, but up more almost $50 bn this year
Elon Musk is closing in on recapturing his title as the world’s richest person since falling behind Bernard Arnault in December, thanks to Tesla Inc.’s 70% rise this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×