Greg Abel’s time has come, and there’s a $358 billion question on investors’ minds: What will the new chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway do with all of that cash?
The $358 billion question for the new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
SummaryAs Warren Buffett passes the torch to Greg Abel, a mountain of cash is top of mind.
Greg Abel’s time has come, and there’s a $358 billion question on investors’ minds: What will the new chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway do with all of that cash?
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More