The $358 billion question for the new CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett has long prided himself on maintaining a strong balance sheet with plenty saved up for a rainy day. During the financial crisis, he famously used Berkshire’s financial strength to throw lifelines to companies including Goldman Sachs and General Electric. He has been waiting for other big opportunities. At the 2017 annual meeting, Buffett said: “There’s no way I can come back here three years from now and tell you that we hold $150 billion or so in cash or more, and we think we’re doing something brilliant by doing it.” The cash pile kept growing.