The 72-hour U-turn: Inside the boardroom drama at Sundaram Clayton

According to two executives aware of the matter, Srinivasan's daughter and the company's managing director Lakshmi Venu had earlier voiced corporate governance concerns with Gopalan. Specifically, she wanted to know why company secretary Kishan was not a full-time employee of Sundarayam Clayton. She also questioned why Kishan reported to Gopala Desikan, chief financial officer of TVS Holdings Group, rather than to her, the executives said on the condition of anonymity.