In a short span of 72 hours, the board of Sundaram Clayton Ltd met twice, with its chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan taking over as chair at the second meeting, and reversing a decision made at the first meeting.
The 72-hour U-turn: Inside the boardroom drama at Sundaram Clayton
SummaryThe company secretary who left but stayed on, and a patriarch who returned to become chairman - For the TVS Group company, the weekend was an unusual one.
In a short span of 72 hours, the board of Sundaram Clayton Ltd met twice, with its chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan taking over as chair at the second meeting, and reversing a decision made at the first meeting.
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