The 84-year-old man who saved Nvidia

That put his career on the fast track. The youngest managing director in the company’s history, Irimajiri was sent to America to run Honda’s U.S. manufacturing in 1984. When he moved to Ohio, the name on his badge was his nickname, “Iri." He was known for his “easy smile" and “forceful leadership," according to Wall Street Journal profiles. He was also known for loving McDonald’s burgers, which he still devours every week. “Believe it or not," he says.