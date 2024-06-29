’The answer is yes’: Anand Mahindra asserts global clothing brands’ shift to India citing report

  • Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, recently affirmed in a tweet, 'The answer to the question in your headline is Yes…' in response to an article by Peter S. Goodman in The New York Times.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
First Published01:59 PM IST
Mahindra Group Managing Director Anand Mahindra
Mahindra Group Managing Director Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, recently affirmed in a tweet, "The answer to the question in your headline is Yes..." in response to a New York Times article titled "Is India the future of international brands?"

The article highlighted a significant shift for Melissa & Doug, a prominent American toy brand. For decades, the company relied on Chinese factories to produce its wooden puzzles, stuffed animals, and play mats.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to widespread lockdowns and disrupted Chinese manufacturing, prompted Melissa & Doug to reconsider its production strategy.

Trade tensions between the United States and China further exacerbated the situation, with tariffs imposed by President Donald J Trump and continued under President Joe Biden, increasing the cost of Chinese imports.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid does not endorse ’Do it for Dravid’ campaign; here’s why

“Not sure about the brands but India's youth is India's greatest strength. Especially with knowledge is getting generalized with Internet and AI access, things become much easier,” one user responded.

Also Read | Brexit backlash: Brits now regret their populist revolt

“Marked by strategic policy implementations, favourable demographics, and a strong digital infrastructure, India is emerging as an attractive investment destination,” another said.

“This is underscored by a significant surge in FDI flows,” he further said.

In February 2021, facing these challenges, Melissa & Doug sought alternative manufacturing locations. This search brought their chief supply chain officer to a factory in Greater Noida, India, owned by Sunlord, a family business. The executive was pleasantly surprised by the factory's ability to produce high-quality wooden toys at prices competitive with those in China, as per the report.

Also Read | Ladakh news: Five Army soldiers killed in flash flood near LAC. Details here

By late 2022, Sunlord had completed its first order for Melissa & Doug, consisting of about 10,000 items. The collaboration quickly expanded, and Sunlord now produces 25,000 items per month for the American toy company. This move signifies a broader trend of diversifying supply chains away from China, driven by the need for greater resilience and cost management in the face of global uncertainties, as per the report.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesPeople’The answer is yes’: Anand Mahindra asserts global clothing brands’ shift to India citing report

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,846.001,170.00
    Chennai
    73,344.00311.00
    Delhi
    73,056.00-477.00
    Kolkata
    73,559.00883.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue