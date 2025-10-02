The Aussie surfer who parlayed his connections into a $55 billion deal

He’s a charming Aussie surfer who plays videogames and has a black belt in jiu-jitsu. And he just parlayed his hobbies and social ties into a $55 billion deal.

Andrew Wilson is the 51-year-old chief executive of Electronic Arts and, at the moment, the golden boy of the business world.

The videogame powerhouse confirmed on Monday that it would go private in a $55 billion sale to a group of investors including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, private-equity firm Silver Lake and Jared Kushner’s investment firm Affinity Partners. The deal, which The Wall Street Journal first reported was nearing the finish line last week, is set to be the largest leveraged buyout ever.

Wilson’s business philosophy follows from what he’s learned in jiu-jitsu, the martial arts practice he has studied since his 20s.

“It’s very cerebral and very calculated," he says. “It almost always involves finding success through unexpected ways and uncharted paths and untested territory."

The path to the historic LBO started years ago, with a budding friendship between Wilson and Egon Durban, Silver Lake’s co-CEO. They have vacation homes near one another in Hawaii; their wives golf together, and the two men have taken surf and golf trips to Costa Rica and Mexico.

Wilson has even taught Durban some jiu-jitsu: “He was throwing me around like a rag doll, smiling, then he made me choke him out," Durban says.

Durban effuses about Wilson’s intelligence, and credits him with building EA’s sports business, which he described as the company’s “crown jewel." The company’s games include Madden NFL and soccer juggernaut FC, which die-hard fans still call by its original name FIFA.

Durban met Kushner at a conference earlier this year. “I got an idea for you," he says he told Kushner, knowing that Kushner had a relationship with the Saudi fund, which already had a nearly 10% stake in EA. “You should meet my friend Andrew."

Kushner spent time with Wilson and introduced him to the Saudi Arabia fund leadership. Wilson, Durban, Kushner and the Saudi fund leaders gathered at the Silver Lake office in Menlo Park this summer and talks picked up after Labor Day.

“The investment will be fun, and on top of that we get to spend more time as friends working together to win," Durban says.

For Wilson, too, the deal is personal. He’s expected to continue his role leading the company after the deal closes, which is currently slated for next year. “I love this company more than almost anything else in the entire world," he says. “I feel a deep loyalty and affinity with our people."

Wilson, who is from Geelong, Victoria, Australia, grew up playing games on his Atari. After surfing, he would play the fighting game “Double Dragon" on an arcade machine outside of his friend’s family’s corner store. Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris and Jean-Claude Van Damme movies were on regular rotation.

Wilson joined EA in 2000 to work on surfing and rugby games.

Early in his career at EA, Wilson was executive producer of EA’s most successful franchise: FIFA. Wilson helped create Ultimate Team mode, which lets users build their own rosters of famous players with in-game purchases. Revenue from the feature is now bigger than sales of the game itself.

“It is not a stretch to say that the Ultimate Team dramatically changed the trajectory of EA’s business," said Clay Griffin, a senior analyst with MoffettNathanson who covers the videogame industry.

Wilson was named CEO in 2013, after EA was awarded consumer watchdog site Consumerist’s “Golden Poo" award for the “worst company in America" for the second year in a row. The distinction was based on an online poll, which in 2012 recorded more than a quarter-million votes. It was reserved for companies with woeful customer service and other complaints. For EA, criticism focused on add-on, in-game costs and the company’s record of buying up smaller game publishers.

Under Wilson, EA’s share price more than septupled. He made $30.5 million in EA’s 2025 fiscal year, according to a company filing.

EA has run into trouble in other areas, with some nonsports games struggling to gain traction with users.

Its “Anthem" game, a 2019 multiplayer, role-playing combat game set on a fictional planet, was panned by much of the player community; a PC Gamer review called it “derivative, buggy, and at times exasperatingly soulless." In January, the company said that a new release, “Dragon Age: The Veilguard," had engaged around 1.5 million players during the quarter, about half the number EA anticipated.

Wilson helped launch the EA sports app, and in 2023, after a decadeslong relationship with FIFA ended, rebranded its namesake soccer franchise as FC. He also relaunched the College Football game franchise last year.

Wilson regularly plays videogames—EA’s own, and he checks out the competition too. It’s work, he has previously said, but also fun. He is chairman of the World Surf League, which organizes and sanctions professional surfing competitions, and sits on the board of the Paley Center for Media. He lives with his wife and two children in Silicon Valley.

Kron Gracie, an MMA fighter and decorated jiu-jitsu competitor who often trains with Wilson when he is in the Bay Area, said that he has “a good choke"—but didn’t want to give away too many of his strategic secrets.

“He’s willing to take a beating if need be, and to get tapped out and to come back," Gracie said.

