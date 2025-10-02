The Aussie surfer who parlayed his connections into a $55 billion deal

Wilson was named CEO in 2013, after EA was awarded consumer watchdog site Consumerist’s “Golden Poo" award for the “worst company in America" for the second year in a row. The distinction was based on an online poll, which in 2012 recorded more than a quarter-million votes. It was reserved for companies with woeful customer service and other complaints. For EA, criticism focused on add-on, in-game costs and the company’s record of buying up smaller game publishers.