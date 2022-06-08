‘The big worry is global factors that will significantly impact markets’

The big worry is the global factors that will significantly impact the markets. For the first time, global investors are hoping for a recession rather than stagflation. The stagflation environment will be more negative as you will see high inflation and very low growth.The big call right now is how quickly the US and global inflation comes under control. Also, how much of the inflation is demand-side inflation versus supply-side inflation. By the end of this year, China and other major production hubs will start normalizing and supply-side inflation should start coming under control. However, how the demand side inflation pans out with interest rate hikes and the tightening of liquidity measures needs to be watched. A further 200 basis points rate hike by the Fed and at least another 125 bps hike by RBI are being priced in, but the worry for market participants is that this may not be enough to control inflation and more rate hikes may impact growth, and hence cause a recession.