The biggest risk in the equity markets is the one you can’t see: Samir Arora | Mint Interview
In an interview, market veteran Samir Arora, the founder of Helios Capital, speaks about the sectors he is most bullish on, inflation expectations and more
Uncertainty around the upcoming assembly elections, high interest rates globally and a war in West Asia might have an immediate bearing on market prospects, but these issues won’t matter in the medium or long term, says market veteran Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital, whose maiden equity fund is open for subscription. For now, we have to pray that the war will not involve other countries like Iran, he adds. Edited excerpts from an interview: