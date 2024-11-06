The Billionaire Gamer: Elon Musk joins world’s top 20 in ‘Diablo 4’

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech mogul and CEO of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, has achieved an unexpected milestone: he’s one of the top 20 players in the world in the video game Diablo 4. Musk shared this surprising detail during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast.

Musk’s ranking, reportedly number 19, puts him among the elite players of Diablo 4, which has attracted over six million players worldwide since its release. Notably, he’s one of only two Americans to crack the top 20 leaderboard. His achievement has stirred debate on social media, with many questioning how he finds the time for gaming alongside running multiple companies.

One post on X, the social platform Musk owns, highlighted the dedication required to reach this ranking. “Elon Musk, who has 11 kids, has played so many hours of Diablo 4 in the last month that he is the 19th-ranked player in the world,” the post read. It noted that achieving a high rank in Diablo 4’s toughest dungeon, Pit 150, likely involves “dozens or hundreds of hours of grinding.”

This revelation has sparked varied reactions online. Some fans marvelled at Musk’s commitment, while others speculated that he might have hired help. “I genuinely don’t understand how he does that,” commented one user, voicing disbelief that Musk could manage this feat without assistance. Another questioned if Musk might have “paid someone to grind his character up,” suggesting he could be outsourcing the gaming hours needed to maintain his position.

A few users were more skeptical, offering theories that Musk, due to his wealth and freedom, has ample time to play Diablo 4. One post claimed, “There’s a very real chance it’s not legitimate… but an even bigger chance that because he doesn’t have an actual job, he can spend his ample free time playing video games all day.”

What Is Diablo 4? Diablo 4, developed by Blizzard Entertainment and released in 2023, is an action role-playing game that expands on the popular Diablo franchise. Known for its dark fantasy theme and fast-paced combat, the game immerses players in the world of Sanctuary, where they confront the demonic forces led by Lilith, the Daughter of Hatred.

The game offers players five character classes—Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid, and Necromancer—each with unique abilities. Players earn stronger gear by taking on increasingly difficult enemies in dungeons, making it a demanding game that requires significant time to master.

Unlike its predecessors, Diablo 4 features an open-world format with five distinct regions for players to explore freely. This shift has added depth and exploration opportunities, which may have contributed to Musk’s evident interest in the game.