The billionaire tycoon who can’t stop buying sports teams
Joshua Robinson , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST
SummaryJim Ratcliffe is about to purchase 25% of English soccer behemoth Manchester United. He’s becoming one of the most influential armchair sports fans.
Jim Ratcliffe, the British petrochemicals billionaire, was on a 5,000-mile motorcycle journey through the Andes a few years ago and feeling pretty bored with the state of sports. No one was really going after the biggest barriers in human performance anymore, he thought. What was even left?
