The boss who gave his employees a $240 million gift

Lesia Key started at Firebond in 1995, making $5.35 an hour. She was a 21-year-old with three young children and a pile of debt. She began in the finishing department, cleaning and packing items before they were shipped to customers. On the side, she cleaned houses for extra cash, but that wasn’t enough to avoid bankruptcy. Over the years, she rose through the ranks as her personal life steadied. By early this year, she led a team of 18 people managing the company’s facilities on 254 acres.