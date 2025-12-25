The boss who gave his employees a $240 million gift

In March, Lesia Key was summoned to meet her boss, Graham Walker, near the factory where they worked.
At an outside table, Walker thanked Key for her 29 years of service. Then, a colleague handed her a sealed, blue-and-white envelope. She opened it and broke down crying, as Walker struggled to compose himself.
Walker was giving Key, 51, a life-altering sum of money—and he was doing the same for his 539 other full-time employees.
Walker and his family started a company in Minden, La., called Fibrebond, which makes enclosures for electrical equipment. Earlier this year, he agreed to sell the business to Eaton, a power-management company, for $1.7 billion.
Walker wanted to reward employees, grateful that so many had stuck with his company through tough times, before it found new life building enclosures for data centers. So he included a condition into the terms of the transaction: 15% of the sale proceeds would go to his employees.
In June, his 540 full-time employees began receiving $240 million in bonuses. The average bonus was $443,000, to be paid over five years, as long as the employees remained at the company for that period. Long-timers received much more.
On the day the money was distributed, staffers stared at their bonus letters in disbelief. A few thought they were being pranked. Many were emotional. Since then, they’ve used the cash to slash debt, buy cars, pay college tuition and fund retirements. One took his entire extended family to Cancún. The cash has lifted spirits and boosted business in Minden, a city of roughly 12,000 people located about 30 minutes east of Shreveport, La.
“Some spent it on day one, maybe even night number one,” says Walker, 46. “Ultimately, it’s their decision, good or bad.”
Lesia Key started at Firebond in 1995, making $5.35 an hour. She was a 21-year-old with three young children and a pile of debt. She began in the finishing department, cleaning and packing items before they were shipped to customers. On the side, she cleaned houses for extra cash, but that wasn’t enough to avoid bankruptcy. Over the years, she rose through the ranks as her personal life steadied. By early this year, she led a team of 18 people managing the company’s facilities on 254 acres.
She used her bonus to pay off her home mortgage and fulfilled a lifelong dream—opening a clothing boutique in a nearby town.
“Before, we were going paycheck to paycheck,” she says. “I can live now; I’m grateful.”
It’s not unusual for staffers to share the wealth when a company is sold or enjoys a lucrative initial public offering. Silicon Valley is full of stories of secretaries and others benefiting from big IPOs. But those employees generally own shares of their companies. It’s much rarer for those who don’t own a piece of a business to benefit from a big sale. That’s what makes the Fibrebond story so distinctive.
The company’s success is just as unlikely. In 1982, Walker’s father, Claud Walker, used proceeds from the sale of a different business to start Fibrebond. The 12-man company built structures for telephones and electrical equipment alongside train tracks. In the 1990s, it pivoted to concrete enclosures for cellphone towers, thriving as that industry expanded.
But Fibrebond’s factory burned to the ground in 1998, decimating its business. It took months to restart operations. Claud and the family continued paying salaries, employees say, building loyalty. The company enjoyed a surge of demand in 2000, but it dissipated when the dot-com bubble burst. By the early 2000s, Fibrebond was down to just three customers, forcing the company to slash its number of employees to 320 from about 900.
In the mid-2000s, Graham Walker and his brother began running Fibrebond, after doing menial jobs and later taking on more senior roles at the company. Once they were in charge, they spent two years selling assets and paying down debt. They tried unsuccessfully to enter new markets, including constructing classrooms for schools.
“We would joke about being the family in Arrested Development driving around” in a staircar after the television family had to sell its private jet, Walker says. “There were lots of signs of a formerly successful business but not much going on.”
Staffers stuck around. Choices were limited in Minden, where Walmart is the only other big employer. Some treasured the tightknit work environment, as well as Fibrebond’s perks. Each Thursday at 2 p.m., for example, the company hands out potato chips, candy and soda as employees gather and chat.
“We have a family vibe,” Key says. “Everybody cares about everybody.”
The company set up a fund, administered by Key and seven other employees, to help staffers struggling to pay their bills. It came in handy when the Walkers froze salaries for several years amid the difficulties.
In 2013, the Walkers started a division, Fibrebond Power, to build more sophisticated industrial structures, moving away from telecom and other markets. In 2015, Graham Walker, a history major who had graduated from the University of the South, became the chief executive officer. He rehired some of those laid off during the rough times.
Instead of handing out individual bonuses, Fibrebond began giving group bonuses when the company met safety and other targets, a decision that helped shape its culture.
“Everyone pulls for each other,” says Hector Moreno, a Fibrebond business-development executive.
Prospects improved, but the ups and downs caused “whiplash,” Walker acknowledges. He asked employees to trust his leadership, promising they’d benefit if the company ever hit it big.
“We were scratching and clawing for any order, let alone profitable ones,” Moreno says.
The company made a risky bet, investing $150 million to expand capacity to build infrastructure for data centers, including enclosures for power equipment. The wager paid off in 2020 as that market exploded, thanks to surging data demand for cloud computing during the Covid lockdown. Lately, interest in artificial intelligence has further boosted sales, as has demand for terminals exporting liquefied natural gas. Over the past five years, Fibrebond’s sales climbed nearly 400%.
Bigger companies took notice, expressing interest in an acquisition. Walker told suitors 15% of the proceeds of any deal would have to go to his employees, a reward for their loyalty and dedication.
Why 15%? No real reason.
“It’s more than 10%,” he says.
Minden, a city with red-bricked downtown streets that reminds some of a Hallmark Christmas movie, had spent years losing jobs, shedding residents and watching businesses leave, often for nearby Texas, he says.
“It seems sometimes progress evades us,” Walker says. “We don’t often see good things here.”
He wanted to do something good. He also worried about going to a local grocery store and feeling ashamed he hadn’t shared his windfall.
Discussing the idea with tax experts and others, Walker realized he could maximize the payouts if they came from an acquirer, rather than his family, to avoid having the money taxed twice. Plus, if the family paid the bonuses, it would be harder to require staffers to stick around for several years. That was something Walker believed was important to ensure a successful transition to new ownership.
Without that condition, “I don’t think we’d have many employees on day two,” he says.
Potential buyers and others warned against the idea. Employees who had quit or been fired might sue him, frustrated about their missed payday. Walker searched for others who made similar decisions, to guide him in the practicalities of the move. A garage-door manufacturer had rewarded its employees after a sale, but those workers held equity in their company. By contrast, Fibrebond was owned by seven family members—Claud Walker and his five children, with Graham Walker maintaining majority voting control.
He stuck with his requirement.
Did his family, which will walk away with over $1 billion, consider bigger bonuses?
“Close to a quarter-billion dollars in employees’ hands felt fair,” Walker says.
An Eaton spokeswoman says: “We came to an agreement with this second-generation, family-owned business that honors their commitments to their employees and the community.”
When the sale was announced, some employees worried Fibrebond’s culture would be lost. Then, they began receiving their bonuses. They were thrilled, though some were surprised they’d have to pay taxes amounting to as much as a third or so of their payouts.
“The taxes are crazy,” says Hong Blackwell, a longtime assistant manager who will pay the government nearly $100,000.
“That broke my heart,” she says with a laugh.
A few grumbled that they will be paid annually over the next five years, making it hard to quit if they wished.
But most employees were grateful. They hadn’t expected much of a reward from the deal, maybe a few thousand dollars. One staffer took his paperwork and drove away in a golf cart, fist in the air.
One woman looked around the room, asking if hidden cameras were rolling.
“Is this all fake?” she asked.
“It was surreal, it was like telling people they won the lottery. There was absolute shock,” Moreno says, who helped hand out the bonuses. “They said, ‘What’s the catch?’”
Moreno flashed to his father, an immigrant from Mexico who worked in an aircraft factory his entire life and died in 2010, unable to enjoy his last years.
“I thought about him and how he never got to retire,” he says.
Moreno used his own bonus to pay for 25 family members to join him on a celebratory trip to Cancún.
The bonuses are a shot in the arm to the city and parish, which counts Fibrebond as its biggest employer, says Minden’s mayor, Nick Cox.
“There’s a lot of buzz about the amount of money being spent” at local retailers, Cox says.
Some employees have been riding roller coasters of emotions. Blackwell, 67, who goes by the nickname, “TT,” spent over 15 years at Fibrebond. An immigrant from Vietnam, she worked in logistics, ensuring that the company’s facilities had the necessary parts to keep operating, earning almost $27 an hour in recent years.
“Whatever they need, we provide,” she says.
Before the sale of the company, she had been eyeing retirement, but a friend said it was worth sticking around, to see if Walker rewarded employees. Ahead of the deal, she attended a company session and learned there would be retention bonuses—though it wasn’t clear how large they would be. She read a slide, explaining the requirement that employees stay another five years to receive the entire windfall.
“I thought ‘Oh God, I’m too old, I don’t know if I can handle five more years,” Blackwell says.
Then, she saw another slide: The five-year requirement was for those younger than 65. She’d be free to retire with her bonus, after all.
“I said ‘Praise the Lord!’,” she says. “I started crying and jumping.”
Ahead of bonus day, rumors swirled, but she still had no idea what to expect.
“They kept it hush-hush,” Blackwell says.
She was one of the last to meet with her bosses. As she waited, colleagues came back to the warehouse saying “TT, you’re going to love it.”
When it was her turn, she joined Walker and other executives at a table near a white tent stocked with drinks and cookies. She received her award: several hundred thousand dollars. She and Walker hugged, full of emotion.
That evening, Blackwell came home and gave her husband the news. He couldn’t believe it.
“Are you serious?!” he asked.
“I’m serious.”
Today, she’s enjoying her retirement. She bought her husband a Toyota Tacoma and they may do some traveling. She’ll save most of her money, though.
“Now I don’t have to worry,” Blackwell says. “My retirement is nice and peaceful.”
As for Walker, he will be leaving the company on December 31.
“It’s time, for the good of the business and all involved,” he says.
He says he’s enjoyed watching the reactions of his team. There’s one thing he’s been asking of them—to let him know how the money has changed their lives.
“I hope I’m 80 years old and get an email about how it’s impacted someone,” he says.