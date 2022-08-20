The CEO who cut his salary to give employees a raise resigns amid legal issues2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Dan Price, chief executive of Gravity Payments, was charged with assault and reckless driving earlier this year
The chief executive of a Seattle company, who several years ago said he would cut his own salary to give his employees a raise, resigned this week amid charges of assault and reckless driving that were brought against him.