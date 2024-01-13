The CEO Who Gave 60,000 Employees His Cellphone Number

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany—A former professional soccer player, Bjørn Gulden says that when he took over Adidas just over a year ago, it felt as if the German sports giant was losing by four goals at halftime.

Morale was down after the collapse of its Yeezy collaboration with rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, and employees complained about a lack of transparency.

In response, during his first town hall, Gulden volunteered sensitive information including financial data and even gave out his cellphone number to all 60,000 employees.

“Some people think I’m crazy," Gulden said, adding that he thought it was better for leaders to be unfiltered.

In the weeks that followed, Gulden heard from employees—for a period he was being contacted about 200 times every week, he says—who urged him to reform the company. Most recognized that Adidas, which lost €724 million, equivalent to $794 million, in the final quarter of 2022, was facing an emergency.

The challenge, he said, was “to wake up the people who didn’t understand we were losing."

Gulden had worked at Adidas in the 1990s. Returning as chief executive after a decade running rival Puma, he found a company that had forgotten how to do the simple things.

“Our industry isn’t that complicated," he said, but at Adidas “there was a culture of finding reasons not to do things."

From his days playing soccer, he remembered how some players would “hide" on the field, seldom making errors but achieving nothing. He felt that a similar fear had paralyzed Adidas.

“Just do it! Break some rules!" said Gulden, a blond and youthful 58-year-old who invariably sports an Adidas tracksuit top and sneakers.

One year into his tenure, Adidas is on track to return to profitability this year, he said, and its shares have almost doubled since his return was announced—far outpacing U.S. rival Nike, which is down slightly over the same period.

But his turnaround task grew larger last month after Nike warned of slowing consumer spending. Nike and Adidas shares dropped sharply in response.

Gulden played soccer in Norway and Germany in the 1980s, but knee injuries forced him to retire at 22. He says the playing field is his natural environment and his Instagram feed is dotted with sporting greats who have joined Adidas. Recent meetings with champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were among his favorite encounters.

A cross-country skier, Gulden crashed during a race in March, leaving him with a bloodied face and a broken shoulder which required surgery. Undeterred, he returned to the Alps in December for another ski marathon.

Gulden’s rescue plan for Adidas is largely the same one he deployed a decade earlier at Puma. He turned the then-stagnant company around with a mantra of being faster and more efficient. Its sales roughly tripled during his decade as CEO. Adidas grew about 55% over the same period.

Former Puma colleagues say his impact was immediate. “He reorganized us, he streamlined decision-making," said Thom Baker, formerly a creative director for Puma in the U.S.

Now back at Adidas, which he affectionately refers to as “Adi," Gulden started the same program of simplifying and accelerating the company’s culture. Adidas products never stopped being good, he said, citing its new record-breaking running shoe, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, as evidence, but layers of turgid management had stymied their potential.

Gulden began by sidelining the consultants he blamed for decisions that he claimed people who understand the sporting-goods industry would never have made.

Adidas had dumped sports like cricket and rugby—supposedly because they lacked global appeal—but Gulden has plugged the company back into those sports, which are hugely popular in specific markets. The company sold 600,000 shirts in India in three months after joining with the national team for 2023’s Cricket World Cup, he said.

In regards to consultant reports, Gulden said, “I don’t even see them."

There were also too many “lame ducks" at the top of the company, Gulden said. Now more department heads report directly to him and make prompt decisions on new products and concepts.

He also largely scrapped an evaluation system involving hundreds of so-called KPIs—key performance indicators by which managers are judged—which he said smothered executives with pointless box-ticking exercises.

Gulden’s former colleagues at Puma noted his relish for the business’s fine details. “The guy knew everything," said Maximilian Staiger, who leads Puma’s basketball business. “He could tell you the cost of a shoelace."

Gulden was once so alarmed that the cost of producing a particular sports jersey for Puma had risen by $2, he called Baker out of the blue to ask if the cost of other products was also increasing.

Gulden was also on first-name terms with Puma suppliers. In one meeting when a Puma executive told Gulden he couldn’t source higher volumes of a certain shoe, “Bjørn just picked up the phone and called the factory manager, who he knew," to corroborate what he was being told, said Staiger.

Before Gulden rejoined Adidas, company travel was limited to hold down costs, but he has sent product developers back on the road with orders to foster personal relationships.

“Now instead of getting on a call with a supplier, you travel to Vietnam and you stay in Vietnam until you’ve finished the shoe," said Gulden.

Gulden acknowledged his management style is polarizing. “Some people love that, others probably hate it," he said.

Several senior figures have left, including the heads of sales and branding, with Gulden adding the latter role to his job description so that he could give snap approvals for new projects or designs. The head of digital also recently departed, as did the president of Adidas North America.

Gulden inherited the problem of what to do with over $1 billion of unsold Yeezy sneakers, eventually deciding to sell the inventory and donate some of the proceeds to antiracism charities.

Though it ended in controversy, the Yeezy partnership “was one of the best things ever created" by a sports brand, Gulden said. And while Yeezy can’t easily be replicated, Adidas will work with celebrity collaborators to “build small Yeezies" that could help fill the void, he said.

One example of Gulden’s efforts to up the tempo was his reaction to the surge in demand for the Samba sneaker and other retro shoes in the Adidas archive. The company had spotted the rising popularity of the classic styles in late 2022, but with characteristic caution, it had planned to wait until 2024 to start making more of them. Gulden moved the timetable forward one year.

“Why wait?" he asked.

