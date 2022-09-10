The CEO who helped animals survive Covid-196 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 12:48 PM IST
Kristin Peck, the CEO of Zoetis Inc, prepared a strategy for her first months as boss in 2020, the pandemic forced her to adapt
When Kristin Peck was named chief executive of animal health company Zoetis Inc. in January of 2020, she had a 100-day plan. Covid-19 threw that plan into disarray.