The CEO who helped animals survive Covid-19
Kristin Peck, the CEO of Zoetis Inc, prepared a strategy for her first months as boss in 2020, the pandemic forced her to adapt
When Kristin Peck was named chief executive of animal health company Zoetis Inc. in January of 2020, she had a 100-day plan. Covid-19 threw that plan into disarray.
Ms. Peck, 50, quickly reset. She focused on being empathetic, listening to employees and customers and trying to address the challenges of that period by not using the pandemic as a reason to lay off workers.
Zoetis employs roughly 12,000 people who make medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies for animals in more than 100 countries. Its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was used to treat many types of animals.
“We had to deal with really difficult issues," said Ms. Peck, who is also a board member at money manager BlackRock Inc. “It has to come back to why do we do what we do, what our culture is, what our core beliefs are as a company, how that grounds us."
Ms. Peck—who grew up in Pelham, N.Y., with pets ranging from dogs and cats to birds and horses—initially wanted to be a quarterback for the New York Jets and then U.S. president. While volunteering in Ecuador during college she realized her goal was to help create jobs.
After college Ms. Peck worked in finance, making her way to specializing in private equity and real estate finance at the Prudential Realty Group. She spent five years as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group, working across industries and on big strategic problems. But she struggled in her personal life, suffering five miscarriages.
“People believed I wasn’t conceiving because my job was too stressful, I was traveling too much, and that if I really valued this, I would revolve my life around it," she said. Ms. Peck later wrote a book about her struggles with infertility.
Ms. Peck interviewed elsewhere, and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. won her over, citing its fertility benefits. She held a number of executive roles at Pfizer and realized she had a chance to be CEO if she got more operational business experience. Ms. Peck became a Pfizer group president in 2012, and the following year she helped spinoff Pfizer’s animal health division into a public company, Zoetis. She joined the board of media company Thomson Reuters in 2016, giving her governance experience, and became CEO of Zoetis in 2020.
Ms. Peck now is one of few women running a publicly traded company and also has two children. Her fertility challenges, she said, allowed her to recognize the struggles all employees face in their personal lives and “helped me lean into probably some of my strengths in ways I might not have been willing to do as a woman CEO for the first time."
Here are four of her most trusted advisers:
Managing director, SCS Financial Services
Ms. Peck and Ms. Crosby were New York City roommates in their 20s while they worked in finance. They have stayed in close touch as each built their career and navigated motherhood.
“She’s been great at constantly reminding me that you have to pick your battles; it’s OK to outsource certain things," Ms. Peck said.
For example, Ms. Peck said Ms. Crosby, who previously founded and led a wealth management firm, helped her re-evaluate whether Ms. Peck needed to buy every single item of her kids’s clothing.
“The demonstration of a good mother is not whether or not you purchased the sock," Ms. Peck said she learned.
Ms. Peck said Ms. Crosby has also helped her better understand how investors might view her actions, decisions and presentations.
Founder and president, Beecher Jackson Consulting
Ms. Peck got to know Ms. Jackson at Pfizer, when Ms. Jackson was chief human resources officer and Ms. Peck was head of strategy for that department. Ms. Peck said Ms. Jackson could say a lot with just one sentence, didn’t regurgitate what someone said and would make sure people felt heard.
“She taught me about picking your moments, keeping it simple and truly listening," Ms. Peck said.
For instance, after George Floyd’s death, Ms. Peck held a number of listening sessions with colleagues and didn’t speak just to “fill the air." She wanted “to make sure that I left the meeting so they know I heard what they said but without giving a big speech, but giving them space to truly absorb and make sure that it was influencing how I was going to lead and what my decisions were."
Ms. Jackson also taught Ms. Peck that if a team has an issue, it’s best to talk it through in a smaller room so people can’t remove themselves from the conversation, back away from the table or disengage.
“It’s taught me to think about the space I’m even going to have a conversation in," Ms. Peck said.
Executive chairman, Guggenheim Partners LLC
Ms. Peck’s first words to Mr. Schwartz were that she disagreed with him over a deal. At the time, Ms. Peck was chief of staff to Pfizer Vice Chairman David Shedlarz, and Mr. Schwartz was head of banking at Bear Stearns.
They debated in Mr. Shedlarz’s office on the 23rd floor of Pfizer’s headquarters in Manhattan, and they saw each other over the next year as Pfizer worked on deals.
Mr. Schwartz offered to mentor Ms. Peck, and has helped her manage a board, analyze data and build a coalition around different perspectives. He also advised her to listen to what people say, which he has told her can say a lot about them.
“Take the emotion out of it, focus on the facts and the path forward," Ms. Peck said she learned from Mr. Schwartz.
When a prior boss didn’t want Ms. Peck to work from home on Fridays, she sought Mr. Schwartz’s advice since she was worried the boss didn’t think she was working. “Deal with the substance, don’t deal with the accusation," Ms. Peck remembers him advising her.
Ms. Peck made her calendar visible and told the boss she would be available by phone if she was needed.
Chief executive, YSC Consulting
When Ms. Peck became CEO of Zoetis, her longtime executive coach retired and she sought someone new. She reached out to Hubert Joly, then CEO of Best Buy Co. Inc., who recommended Mr. Pliner among others.
Ms. Peck realized they’d be a good match because Mr. Pliner starts out by asking her to answer questions beginning with why, such as “Why do you feel this way?" or “Why does that motivate you or others?" she said. That helps her understand how to build coalitions on her leadership team and the Zoetis board.
Mr. Pliner also pushes her to be clear on her expectations, such as specifying if she’s looking for a view, a voice, a vote or a veto.
For instance, ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Ms. Peck said Zoetis’s existing healthcare policies were in place to address women’s health. After the decision came out, she realized she wanted to send a note to employees and it was important it came from her.
Ms. Peck wasn’t looking for a vote on whether the note would be sent or what the facts of the policies were. She did look for input from executives on the tone of how to communicate to colleagues the importance of supporting one another.
