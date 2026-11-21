Jensen Huang built Nvidia into one of the world's most valuable technology companies, placing it at the centre of the artificial intelligence boom before resigning due to allegations over affair with an alleged Chinese spy. But behind the chipmaker's extraordinary rise, its co-founder allegedly cultivated a workplace culture driven by humiliation, intimidation and fear, according to a New York Times investigation.

The report, based on interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees and a review of hundreds of pages of court records and other documents spanning over two decades, details allegations of Huang publicly berating employees, making violent threats and using personal insults to push his workforce harder.

As Nvidia's wealth grew, Huang reportedly became frustrated that employees had accumulated so much money that financial incentives were no longer enough to motivate them. He allegedly told subordinates that humiliation was the only way to extract more work from them.

His reported remarks included threats to rip off an employee's arms and beat them to death with them, and to remove a subordinate's head and "pee on your brain".

"I'd rather torture you into greatness, because I believe in you," Huang once said, according to the report.

Humiliation as a management tool The New York Times report traces Huang's alleged behaviour back decades, describing public humiliation as a recurring feature of Nvidia's workplace culture.

Michael Winston, the company's former senior vice president of human resources, recounted an incident at a meeting in October 2004 attended by around 50 employees. Huang allegedly told subordinates: "You have to do this, or I will rip your fucking heart out and stomp on it."

Winston said he subsequently raised concerns about Huang's conduct with senior executives and warned that it could expose Nvidia to legal action. According to his account, Huang dismissed the concerns and described public humiliation as a "rite of passage".

Winston was fired in November 2004 and later threatened to sue Nvidia, alleging that his dismissal followed his objections to Huang's treatment of employees. The company subsequently reached a confidential settlement with him for more than $1 million. Neither side admitted liability or wrongdoing.

Another former Nvidia lawyer, Stephen Pettigrew, sued the company in 2007, alleging, among other things, age discrimination and retaliation. Nvidia denied wrongdoing, and the dispute was settled out of court in 2009.

Huang's influence extended across Nvidia Despite the allegations, Huang inspired considerable loyalty among employees. Thousands reportedly signed a letter seeking his return, while some described him as a visionary whose technical expertise and business decisions helped Nvidia dominate the AI industry.

However, the report alleges that his management style also influenced other senior executives, including his daughter Madison, who served as his de facto chief of staff.

What have Huang and Nvidia said? Huang denied Winston's allegations through spokesperson John Fisher, who described them as fabrications by a dismissed employee. He also cited the continued support of thousands of Nvidia employees.

Nvidia declined to comment on the investigation.

Meanwhile, board chairman Harvey Jones said the company did not intend to reinstate Huang as CEO. The board had also opened an investigation into him earlier this month.