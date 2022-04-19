‘The demand environment continues to be robust’3 min read . 19 Apr 2022
Expanding our delivery footprint to take work to talent instead of the other way around is key to our ‘go-to-talent’ strategy, says Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and MD, Mindtree
BENGALURU : Mindtree Ltd has adopted a “three-pronged approach" to sustain its growth momentum—accelerating its core business, expanding the emerging ones, and incubating new opportunities. As enterprises embark on their digital transformation journey, the Bengaluru-based company is focussing on building the necessary capabilities to meet customer demand, Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, Mindtree, said in an interview. Edited excerpts:
How do you see the overall demand environment in the coming quarters?
The demand environment continues to be robust. The emerging business landscape shaped by blurring industry lines, new business models, revenue streams and technologies, and the pressing need to become future-ready, are creating more opportunities for us. We are continuing to strengthen our position by becoming more consulting-led, outcome-focused and global in scale. Our pipeline is healthy and broad-based. In FY22, we added 33 new logos, grew the revenue share of our focus 100 accounts to nearly 90%, and doubled the number of $20-million accounts. During the year, our top 2-20 customers grew faster than the company average. Digital technologies are increasingly at the heart of reimagining business models and building future-ready businesses. For enterprises, digital transformation is an ongoing process. We see this translating into a growing structural demand for business and technology capabilities. By taking a three-pronged approach of accelerating core portfolio, expanding emerging portfolio, and incubating new portfolio, we try to sustain our growth momentum with industry-leading profitable growth, while staying ahead of market trends and customer needs in delivering digital transformation at scale.
Has there been any impact on the business from the Russia-Ukraine war?
We do not have a presence in the involved countries and have not seen any impact yet on our operations elsewhere in the region. Our immediate priority is to provide business continuity support to our customers affected by the developments. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation.
Any comment on a potential merger between Mindtree and L&T Infotech as reported in the media?
We will not comment on speculation.
Will you be looking at any acquisitions this year? In which areas or geographies?
For us, M&As (mergers and acquisitions) are about complementing or augmenting our capabilities in strategic focus areas. This is evident in our acquisition of L&T NxT last year, which opened new opportunities for us around AI, IoT and industry 4.0. Our focus is on capabilities that help us further our digital vision for our clients. We are selective about the type of companies we go after and innovative in the way we engage with them. For instance, our recent investment in COPE Health Solutions, a healthcare consulting and analytics leader in the US, is about unlocking a complementary value proposition built around end-to-end digital transformation and industry-specific consulting capabilities. It will accelerate our growth in the health sector by tapping into opportunities arising from value-based care, population health management, and personalized healthcare.
What had driven your decisions to open new centres in Pune and Kolkata?
Access to the best talent is one of our key differentiators. Our focus is on turning this differentiator into an even stronger competitive advantage. Expanding our delivery footprint to take work to talent instead of the other way around is key to our ‘go-to-talent’ strategy. Both Pune and Kolkata are rich talent hubs with some of India’s top educational institutions and vibrant knowledge ecosystems enriched by long industrial and entrepreneurial traditions. As part of our ‘work of the future’ talent strategy, we are also tapping into tier-2 and -3 cities, and setting up offices in Coimbatore and Warangal.
What type and size of deals are you focusing on?
Our focus is on the value we can deliver to make a meaningful difference to our customers. We are extremely pleased with our healthy mix of annuity and transformational deals across industry sectors.