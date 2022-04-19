The demand environment continues to be robust. The emerging business landscape shaped by blurring industry lines, new business models, revenue streams and technologies, and the pressing need to become future-ready, are creating more opportunities for us. We are continuing to strengthen our position by becoming more consulting-led, outcome-focused and global in scale. Our pipeline is healthy and broad-based. In FY22, we added 33 new logos, grew the revenue share of our focus 100 accounts to nearly 90%, and doubled the number of $20-million accounts. During the year, our top 2-20 customers grew faster than the company average. Digital technologies are increasingly at the heart of reimagining business models and building future-ready businesses. For enterprises, digital transformation is an ongoing process. We see this translating into a growing structural demand for business and technology capabilities. By taking a three-pronged approach of accelerating core portfolio, expanding emerging portfolio, and incubating new portfolio, we try to sustain our growth momentum with industry-leading profitable growth, while staying ahead of market trends and customer needs in delivering digital transformation at scale.