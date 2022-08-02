The digital quotient of our firm is getting elevated: Crisil’s Murad

Crisil is a multifaceted organization. We do a lot of things like ratings, benchmarking, and risk solutions, and also provide many services and push out a lot of products. So, in a way, we are very tech heavy company. I’m quite hands on as a CTO; I go through the code with the team where needed, and then allow the team to structure and build. As a CIO, I look at the product; look at how the information is flowing; how to secure it at a macro level; how to align (the products and services) with business objectives; and how to leverage technology to push the kind of growth you’re seeing within Crisil. I also spend time with clients to understand how we should be building better products to maximize our client value. These two strategies (as CTO and CIO) are aligned essentially to optimally utilize resources such as time and money.

