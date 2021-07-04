The empires Jeff Bezos built

Over the course of 27 years, Jeff Bezos made Amazon.com Inc. into a colossus whose power and influence reverberate across numerous industries. The fortunes of Mr. Bezos and Amazon have exploded in recent years. As demand intensified for its core online-shopping business, the company also saw wild success in cloud computing and expanded successfully into entertainment and advertising. With the growth of Amazon’s power and ambition, the company has gone on an unparalleled hiring spree and widened its footprint across the US.