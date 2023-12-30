The Entrepreneur Who Bet His Company on a Fight With Apple
Aaron Tilley , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Dec 2023, 06:46 PM IST
SummaryJoe Kiani has taken on the tech giant in a patent dispute that has cost his company millions of dollars to pursue. So far he is winning, but the fight isn’t over.
Masimo Chief Executive Joe Kiani bet the future of the company he spent three decades building in an expensive legal battle with the world’s most valuable company. So far, he is winning, but it isn’t over.
