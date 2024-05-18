The executive who revived Barbie has a new long-shot mission: Save Gap

Gap’s sales fluctuated over the next two decades. For the 12 months that ended January 2022, sales totaled $16.7 billion. As of the most recent year, they had fallen to $14.9 billion. The company was slow to move away from the comfy clothes popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, and Old Navy stumbled when it tried to make clothes for all body shapes, but it also has been retrenching. Since 2020, it has closed more than 340 Gap and Banana Republic stores in North America and eliminated roughly 2,300 corporate jobs. It has more than 3,500 company-owned and franchised locations worldwide. Gap is scheduled to report quarterly results on May 30.