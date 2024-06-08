The former Amazon intern now running its profit engine
Tom Dotan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Jun 2024, 01:48 PM IST
SummaryMatt Garman takes over the company’s cloud business at a key moment
In the summer of 2005, while at Northwestern University to get his master’s in business, Matt Garman interned at Amazon. While the rest of his cohort marveled at the company’s ambitions in selling books and music, Garman was struck by a presentation about a new division that hadn’t launched, had great potential and required strong technical skills.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less