The govt should abolish cess,royalty and profit petroleum: Ajay Dixit

MUMBAI : Arecord drop in global crude oil prices and the countrywide lockdown have delivered a double whammy to India’s energy companies and Vedanta Ltd-promoted Cairn India is not immune to it. The company, along with its peers, has reached out to the government seeking support for domestic production of oil and gas by waiving off the cess, royalty and profit petroleum charged by the government. Profit petroleum is the profit generated from producing crude and natural gas from fields awarded by the government under a production sharing contract.

Cairn India chief executive officer Ajay Dixit said that at least for the next couple of quarters, the domestic upstream industry needs tax relief. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Are you looking for any stimulus package from the government?

Yes, we are. The drop in oil prices has also had a significant impact on the profitability of our company. Banks may also be reluctant to give loans at these prices. The government should consider relief on various levies, especially pre-NELP (new exploration licensing policy) blocks where producers like us have to shell out 20% cess, 20% royalty and 40-50% profit petroleum.

With operating expenses being barely met, it becomes difficult for the company to operate and pay this high an amount. Companies are getting hammered heavily and private companies are at greater disadvantage to public sector as they (state-run companies)do not have to shell out profit petroleum.

Operations cannot survive this even in the near term whereas it would take at least a couple of quarters for things to normalize. Until then, the government should consider a waiver on royalty and cess for Brent crude below $50 per barrel. The government should support the upstream sector as it is key to energy security. We are at high risk of closure if relief doesn’t come fast. While the energy warriors continue to keep the wheels of the economy turning, perhaps a relaxation by the government on cess, royalty, and profit petroleum will help the company to take this fight against covid-19 and oil price volatility forward on a firmer footing.

Has Cairn seen a drop in hydrocarbon output post the lockdown? Have any of your customers invoked force majeure?

Yes. Instead of approximately 180,000-190,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day that we were producing from the Rajasthan block earlier this year, production is down to 160,000 barrels. Without the covid-19 impact, we were expecting to touch 210,000 barrels. We were expecting some projects to get completed, and those are delayed as materials that should have reached our shores by the end of January have been stuck at ports in China and Italy. The shipments are quarantined. In addition, some oil customers are consuming less due to demand issues and maintenance activities.

Gas customers have declared force majeure on partial volumes with corresponding impact on gas and associated oil production.

Have you extended timelines for any of your projects?

We have sought an extension of the OALP (Open Acreage Licensing Policy) exploration timeline, because the lockdown has caused stoppage of all seismic and related activity. In OALP, things are getting delayed. Normally, it gets started with seismic. Most of the seismic equipment comes from China, which is now stuck there since December.

Do you think the country is staring at a recession?

Yes, the country is staring at a recession and the fiscal regime has to protect the domestic industry. However, our business continuity plans are in place and evolving with the changing situation. Even at the best operating cost, you cannot sustain at this lower price regime. At these prices, we cannot sustain operations, so no chance to spend on risky exploration till restoration of normalcy. Anything below $45 a barrel is not appreciable for anybody in the industry. If you want consistent growth in the sector, the right number would be around $55-60 a barrel or above that. If you want bare minimum survival, meet all obligations, and do a small amount of exploration, it should at least be $50 a barrel. To work at lower prices, royalties and cess is to be waived off for Brent below $50.

Will you be looking at either salary cuts or job cuts?

We have not decided on that. We have a large number of temporary workforce and a significant number of permanent employees. However, we have to discover the new norm and see how things look like after the lockdown. Having said that, we do have expansion plans going forward and for that we would need manpower.

