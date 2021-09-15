In what can be termed as the ‘Great Resignation’ period, as called by experts, unceasing talent surge has disrupted the demand-supply equilibrium, driving organizations to focus on both, talent attraction as well as talent retention, a report by business solutions provider Quess showed.

The IT sector jobs have been at an all time high with hiring of skilled professionals increasing to 52% from pre-Covid levels. There has been a 163% hiring growth in June'21 when compared to June 2020, showed the data compiled by Quess.

In cities like Bangalore, Pune, and Hyderabad where many IT companies have their base, the companies saw a double-digit growth in hiring activity indicating a uniform revival of the jobs in the sector. The IT sector is maintaining the uptrend of hiring activity with a continuous demand for skilled personnels within the sector.

“These developments are most visible in the changing landscape of India Inc., where we are witnessing the addition of more Global Capability Centers across India, as well as an expansion of existing firms into Tier 2 and 3 cities. However, with the growing need for remote talent, companies are stepping beyond Indian borders to explore hiring in other APAC countries such as Philippines, Vietnam & Sri Lanka," Vijay Sivaram CEO, Quess IT Staffing said in the report on hiring trends.

While companies transition their legacy systems and build next-gen platforms and processes, talent demand for technology skills is booming. New-age HR solutions such as Hire-Train-Deploy help bridge this demand-supply gap through focused, skill-based resource hiring.

While these macro factors give wind to the industry’s sails, an important shift can also be observed at the micro level, in most Board rooms, where ‘workforce skilling’, ‘resource management’ and ‘automated talent acquisition processes’ are the new buzz words, driving change and steering new business agendas, Sivaram added.

In the time period between March-August 2021, hiring data reveals that the demand for talent with digital skills such as Full Stack, React JS, Android, Angular JS, and Cloud Infrastructure Technologies, Cyber Security, among others, has seen a surge since October-March 2020-2021, as technology transformations have become a key priority for organizations.

