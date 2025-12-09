When N. Srinivasan walked into CG Power on 26 November 2020, he knew he had accepted the most daunting assignment of his career. What he did not know was that it would become the subject of his first book—The Great Revival: CG Power’s Comeback from Bankruptcy to a $10 Billion Company—released today with a foreword by Uday Kotak. The book chronicles one of India’s most dramatic corporate resurrections, told by a man who entered the story reluctantly, worked tirelessly, and emerged transformed.