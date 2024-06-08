The hottest new celebrity is…a chip CEO

Some said Huang may be flying too close to the sun, as he attracted online backlash for some of his behavior. In one interview with a local-media outlet, Huang called Taiwan a “country" that sits at the center of the world’s electronics industry. China’s Communist government claims the democratically self-ruled island as its own despite never ruling here. The Nvidia CEO’s comment prompted scathing remarks from social-media users across China, where access to Nvidia chips has been increasingly limited due to U.S. export restrictions.