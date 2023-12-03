The house of value that Charlie Munger co-built
Summary
- A compounded average annual return of 19% over 58 years: that’s what Charlie Munger co-built with Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, using first principles of investing.
In March 1980, a sum of $1,000 would have bought 3.44 shares of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate holding company of Warren Buffett and his trusty aide Charlie Munger, who passed away last week. Today, 33 years on, that investment of $1,000 would be worth $1.88 million—an annual return of 19%, about double of what a benchmark American stock index delivered in the same period. But that would be a pithy, numerical summation of the life’s work of Munger.