The house of value that Charlie Munger co-built

Making of a Conglomerate

Originally, Berkshire Hathaway was neither an investment company nor a conglomerate. It was a textile company in trouble that Buffett bought 7% of in 1964, with the aim of profiting from an exit. He ended up staying on and bought more. He gradually started realizing his vision of turning it into a holding company, even as Charlie Munger joined him, an able foil. “The blueprint he (Munger) gave me was simple: Forget what you know about buying fair businesses at wonderful prices; instead, buy wonderful businesses at fair prices," wrote Buffett famously in a 2014 note when Berkshire turned 50.