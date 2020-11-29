The house that Faqir Chand Kohli built

Kohli understood the challenge that he faced by working in a Burroughs-dominated environment; and yet, he knew that TCS would need to start from scratch, if need be, and work almost as a start-up, just to not succumb to the temptation of being merged with Tata-Burroughs. At the same time, a Shaper’s mindset evaluates the short-term and the long-term carefully. While short-term considerations may have dictated TCS to merge with Tata-Burroughs, Kohli knew that was not what long-term interests demanded.