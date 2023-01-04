The implementation challenge for management consultants

The second strategy involves partnerships between firms with different commercial models. This is like the first strategy but done through partnerships. It helps build scale quickly and allows for highly customized offerings for clients. Of course, such partnerships require creative approaches to protect the Intellectual Properties of all the partners. The third strategy is linking significant upside payments to results. This has two major risks: One is the risk of loss if results are not achieved, for reasons beyond the consultants’ control. Two, the risk of disagreements on credit attribution even if the impact is delivered. This can only work when there is significant trust between the consultant and the client.