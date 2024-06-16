Ghazal Alagh shared a technique learned from Jeff Bezos for consumer-centric decision-making. She keeps an empty chair in strategic meetings at Mamaearth's parent company, Honasa Consumer.

Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh has revealed an "amazing technique" she learned from Jeff Bezos. Alagh wrote that the Amazon founder's trick works well for her startup's decision-making standards.

Also Read: ‘Throw Mamaearth products in dustbin’: CEO Ghazal Alag responds to netizen’s ‘hateful’ complaint The strategy works for Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth. Honasa, run by Ghazal and her husband Varun Alagh​, has other skin-care brands like The Derma Co., Dr Sheth’s, Aqualogica and Ayuga, haircare brand BBlunt and make-up brand Staze 9to9.

"Imagine your consumers sitting in every strategic meeting you hold. We at @honasa_india, keep one chair empty at each of our strategic meetings and assume that our consumers are sitting there," the Mamaearth CEO wrote.

Also Read: Mamaearth parent, Patanjali Ayurved, Firstcry among major ad violators in FY24 "I learned this amazing technique from Jeff Bezos, and it's improving decision-making standards at Honasa: > We re-evaluate every idea from their perspective > We make decisions only if they're for the "best" of our consumers," she added.

“Our goal is to be one of the market’s most consumer-conscious companies. Would you make different decisions if your consumers were in the room? Share your thoughts below," Ghazal Alagh concluded. And, people responded.

Netizens react to the Jeff Bezos strategy "I don't understand why not just ask a real consumer to come in and make him sit on that chair so that you can ask questions and feedback for your products, The empty chair won't give any feedback or suggestions it is what it is," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: 'Mamaearth parent has appetite and funds for new brands' “Empty chair gives you feedback?" wondered another.

Another X user, however, thinks it is not a great idea to bring in a real customer. “Good idea. At least this will make your team conscious of any wrong doing. You will use your conscience before launching any consumer product. But if you bring a real consumer that may be misleading as it will depend upon his/her perspective!!" the user wrote.

